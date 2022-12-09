Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 714 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

