Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,347 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

