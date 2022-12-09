Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,161,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,572 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $22,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $22,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,501,000 after acquiring an additional 715,380 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.48 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

