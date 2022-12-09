Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Down 3.1%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 20,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 612,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Data Storage Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

