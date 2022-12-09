David B. Jones Acquires 752 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

