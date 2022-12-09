David Harquail Sells 12,500 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,855,980.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down C$2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$192.23. The stock had a trading volume of 280,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.84 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$151.08 and a 52-week high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

