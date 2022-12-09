Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $42.36 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $42.36 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

