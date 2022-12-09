Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $8.99 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $94.74 million and $161,052.07 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.99 or 0.00052247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

