Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Trading Down 1.7%

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 22,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 111,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

