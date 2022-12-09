Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Trading Down 1.7%

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 22,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 111,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Decibel Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics
About Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.