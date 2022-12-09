DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $751.40 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00124303 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00229220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056907 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00043804 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,765,131 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

