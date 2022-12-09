DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $479.63 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00122158 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00223769 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056283 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,764,981 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

