DEI (DEI) Tops One Day Volume of $6,550.12

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $6,550.12 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00453134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018584 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

