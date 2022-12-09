DEI (DEI) Trading 15.6% Lower This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and $6,550.12 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00453134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018584 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.