Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Position Increased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Delta Apparel comprises about 7.4% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned 4.99% of Delta Apparel worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 54.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,184.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,475. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,321. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

