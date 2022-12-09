Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $48.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock worth $1,490,190. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

