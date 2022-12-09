Dero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,216.83 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00022549 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $50.76 million and $67,216.83 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,098,795 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

