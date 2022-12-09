Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,076 ($37.51).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.48) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.68) to GBX 2,800 ($34.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other Derwent London news, insider Nigel Q. George purchased 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,926 ($23.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,613.76 ($60,497.21).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,304 ($28.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 968.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,212.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,502.06. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 1,783 ($21.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,592.27 ($43.80).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

