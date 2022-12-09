Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 180.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,232. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Articles

