Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 180.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,232. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

