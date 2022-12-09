Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Raised to €15.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.00 ($13.68) to €15.00 ($15.79) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.46.

DB opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

