Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

