Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €210.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($212.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

DB1 stock opened at €171.90 ($180.95) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($142.95) and a 52-week high of €180.00 ($189.47). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.13.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

