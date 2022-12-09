Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €61.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.14% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($53.58) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($53.68) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($57.63) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

FRA DPW opened at €37.86 ($39.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.35. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.