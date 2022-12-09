DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $116.89 and last traded at $117.32. 50,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,421,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.67.

Specifically, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 191.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.1% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

