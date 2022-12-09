dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $202.21 million and $3,004.55 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00447990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021889 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001220 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000751 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00431146 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $15,689.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.