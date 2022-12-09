Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Trimmed by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.07. 11,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,040. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

