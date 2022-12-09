DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Critical Analysis

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -29.07% -2.68% -0.81% Rithm Capital 20.41% 12.83% 2.00%

Volatility and Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

46.5% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Rithm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rithm Capital pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rithm Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Rithm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Rithm Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 159.96%. Rithm Capital has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Rithm Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Rithm Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $965.80 million 2.09 -$310.10 million ($2.63) -4.80 Rithm Capital $3.62 billion 1.17 $772.23 million $1.95 4.58

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rithm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats DigitalBridge Group on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

