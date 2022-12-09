Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

NYSE DDT opened at 25.40 on Friday. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a twelve month low of 25.05 and a twelve month high of 28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 25.57.

