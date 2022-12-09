Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 11,969 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $399,285.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,125,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $71,318.52.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.50 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

