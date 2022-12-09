Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.93 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.05). 3,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.04).

Directa Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.47 million and a PE ratio of -16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.03.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

