DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $65.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $163.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

