Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.00 million-$78.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.68 EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 1,025,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Domo has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Insider Activity at Domo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 12,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $189,210.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,176.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

