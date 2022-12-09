Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0-$78.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.35 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.68 EPS.

Domo Stock Up 15.2 %

DOMO traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. 23,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,264. Domo has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $587.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $95,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 7,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $95,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,315. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Domo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Domo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

