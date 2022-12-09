DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $238,405.18 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $270,236.88.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 450,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,112. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DV. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.