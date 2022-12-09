DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 22.9%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) traded up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61. 59,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 699,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
DouYu International Stock Up 22.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $507.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of DouYu International
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DouYu International (DOYU)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.