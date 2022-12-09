DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 22.9%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) traded up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61. 59,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 699,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International Stock Up 22.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $507.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

About DouYu International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 147.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.