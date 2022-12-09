Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4446 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DRUNF opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.