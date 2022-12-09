Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,542,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after buying an additional 279,855 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $120.39 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

