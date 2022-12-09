Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 689,525 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 689,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $687.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.