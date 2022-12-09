Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153,988 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autohome by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

NYSE ATHM opened at $31.85 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

