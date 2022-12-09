Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238,066 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Forward Air worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 74.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

