Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $9,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 23.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 902,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

AtriCure Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.25. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.