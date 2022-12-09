Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.