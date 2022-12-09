Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 802,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 967,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEX opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

