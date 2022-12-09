Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395,652 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Avid Bioservices worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $64,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

