Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 72,168 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,168 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $204,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 425.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 183,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,851,000 after purchasing an additional 503,817 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.