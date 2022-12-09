Drumz (LON:DRUM) Shares Up 2.6%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 7,579,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 2,016,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Drumz Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.76.

Drumz Company Profile

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

