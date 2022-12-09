Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $393-401 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.51 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.64 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 5.3 %

NAPA stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

