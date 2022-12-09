Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Dukemount Capital Stock Performance
DKE stock opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Monday. Dukemount Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.36 ($0.00). The firm has a market cap of £966,562.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14.
About Dukemount Capital
Featured Stories
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Dukemount Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dukemount Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.