Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DKE stock opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Monday. Dukemount Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.36 ($0.00). The firm has a market cap of £966,562.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

