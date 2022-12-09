Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,878 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.27% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $82,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,754 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 770.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,261,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE DNB opened at $13.20 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.