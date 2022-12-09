DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DWF Group Stock Down 3.6 %

DWF stock opened at GBX 76.34 ($0.93) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,131.43. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 67.05 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DWF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.95) target price on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

