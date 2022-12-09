dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $88.86 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $88.86 million and $46.91 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00009286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

